Vicus Capital Sells 552 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

