Vicus Capital Has $490,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

