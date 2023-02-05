Vicus Capital Has $284,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Novartis were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Novartis by 327.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

