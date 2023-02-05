Vicus Capital Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $373.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.