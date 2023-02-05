Vicus Capital Buys 415 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 99,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 565,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,408,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average of $205.87. The company has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

