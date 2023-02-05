Vicus Capital Buys 144 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

