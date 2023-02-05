Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.75 million and $74,829.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,373.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00422235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00101650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00737472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00588766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00185672 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,043,460 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

