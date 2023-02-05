Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $196.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.36.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $180.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average of $181.76.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

