Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veradigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.92.

MDRX opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Veradigm ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Veradigm had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veradigm will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

