Velas Price Hits $0.0287 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Velas has a market capitalization of $69.12 million and $1.44 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00062560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024864 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,409,562,507 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,562,506 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

