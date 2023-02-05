Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VB opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

