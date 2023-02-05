Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 8,284 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 112.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,223,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5,363.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ARKW opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $100.17.

