Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 321.4% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ENB opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

