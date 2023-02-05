Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,117,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Shares of PXD opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average of $237.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

