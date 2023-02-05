Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $67,859,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

