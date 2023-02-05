USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.37.

ALB opened at $287.23 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,927 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

