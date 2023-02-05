USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,541 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,803,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

MPC stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

