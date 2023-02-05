USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 38,397 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,397 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Shares of ADI opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

