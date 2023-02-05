USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,402 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $252.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

