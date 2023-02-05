USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 14,809 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.