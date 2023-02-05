USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hershey by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $46,797,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Hershey stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

