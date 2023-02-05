USS Investment Management Ltd Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.21 and its 200-day moving average is $275.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

