USS Investment Management Ltd Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sempra by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 271.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Sempra Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE SRE opened at $155.90 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average is $159.17.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.