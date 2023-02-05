USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29,775 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 114.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

NFLX stock opened at $365.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.07. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $412.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.