USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,487 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

