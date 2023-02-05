Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

Shares of USNZY opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

