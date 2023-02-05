UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells $16,556.32 in Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $16,556.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of URGN opened at $9.27 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

