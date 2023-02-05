UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Benchmark

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UpHealth Stock Performance

Shares of UPH opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 349.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. Analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UpHealth

About UpHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 53,131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 57.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 286,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 238,655 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UpHealth by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

See Also

