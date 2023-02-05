UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Benchmark

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of UPH opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $26.25.
UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 349.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. Analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
