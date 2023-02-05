UNUS SED LEO Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00015508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $1.88 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00417674 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

