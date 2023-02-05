United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.
Shares of X stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,158,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
