United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,158,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

