United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

