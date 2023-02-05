United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

