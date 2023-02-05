Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives $54.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

UNBLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Monday, October 31st.

UNBLF stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

