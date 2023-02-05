Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $520.76 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $528.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.