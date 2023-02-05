Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.35% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLV opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

