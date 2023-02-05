Truist Financial Cuts Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $30.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRMK has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Up 1.7 %

TRMK opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $88,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.