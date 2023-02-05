TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $765.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $735.00 to $765.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $700.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $713.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $648.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.77. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $733.47.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 over the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

