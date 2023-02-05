TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Downgraded by CSFB

CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.00.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.86.

Shares of RNW opened at C$12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.60. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 324.12%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

