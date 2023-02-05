Todd Asset Management LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,935 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after buying an additional 1,859,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after buying an additional 1,497,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 1,096,942 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

