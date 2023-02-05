Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,267 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Open Text Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.03. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

