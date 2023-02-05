Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $16.38 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cummins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $1,195,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $256.11 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $258.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.