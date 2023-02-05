Todd Asset Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Lazard worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lazard by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

