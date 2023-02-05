Todd Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 100,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

