Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248,901 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of KB Financial Group worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KB. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 452.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 324,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 265,488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 912,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,044 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

