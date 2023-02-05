Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $6,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,224 shares of company stock worth $18,401,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.94 and a 200-day moving average of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

