Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,477 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI opened at $87.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.