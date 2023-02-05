TNC Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $642.15 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $642.15 million and $852,287.90 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10933798 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $839,694.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

