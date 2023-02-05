Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0439 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $438.74 million and $48.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00223589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00158330 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,489,760,837.938906 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04694042 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $35,264,507.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.