The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $241.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

