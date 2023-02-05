The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $241.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

